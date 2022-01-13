Swissmedic temporarily approves Regkirona COVID-19 treatment

BERLIN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Thursday it had granted temporary approval to Regkirona, antibody medicine that can be used for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults.

Swissmedic said the applicant did not submit any information on its efficacy against the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Regkirona, which contains the active substance regdanvimab, can be used to treat adult COVID patients if oxygen therapy or hospitalisation is not required, and there is a high risk of developing a severe form of COVID-19.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.