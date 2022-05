Swissmedic weighing new COVID booster recommendation for children

Nine-year-old Ines receives a shot of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from a health care worker at the vaccination reference center of the Epidemiology, Biostatistics and Prevention Institute (EBPI) in Zurich, Switzerland January 4, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BERLIN, May 31 (Reuters) - Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Tuesday it is reviewing an application from pharmaceutical company Pfizer for a new dosage recommendation for a COVID-19 booster shot for children.

The regulator said it was looking at the data submitted and assessing the benefits and risks of recommending a booster shot administered at least six months after basic immunisation for children between ages 5 and 11.

Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers

