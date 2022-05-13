1 minute read
Switzerland authorizes Moderna's COVID vaccine for 6-11 year olds
May 13 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Friday Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic had authorized the use of its COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 to 11 years.
The approval is for the vaccine's two-dose series of 50 micro gram per dose, Moderna added.
