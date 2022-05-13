Switzerland authorizes Moderna's COVID vaccine for 6-11 year olds

A vial labelled "Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine" is seen in this illustration taken January 16, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

May 13 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Friday Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic had authorized the use of its COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 to 11 years.

The approval is for the vaccine's two-dose series of 50 micro gram per dose, Moderna added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.