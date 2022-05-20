1 minute read
Switzerland buys Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid
BERLIN, May 20 (Reuters) - Switzerland signed a contract to buy Pfizer's anti-viral drug Paxlovid to treat Covid-19, it said on Friday.
The European country said it had signed a contract to buy 12,000 packages and first treatments for certain at-risk patients would start this month.
Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Editing by Miranda Murray
