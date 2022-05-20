Switzerland buys Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment pill Paxlovid is seen in boxes, at Misericordia hospital in Grosseto, Italy, February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo

BERLIN, May 20 (Reuters) - Switzerland signed a contract to buy Pfizer's anti-viral drug Paxlovid to treat Covid-19, it said on Friday.

The European country said it had signed a contract to buy 12,000 packages and first treatments for certain at-risk patients would start this month.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.