Switzerland signs contract for over 1,200 doses of AstraZeneca COVID treatment

Test tubes are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BERLIN, July 20 (Reuters) - Switzerland has agreed to buy just over 1,200 doses of AstraZeneca's tixagevimab/cilgavimab, a combination drug designed to both prevent and treat COVID-19, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The drug, originally only for preventive use, has also been found to be effective in treating people who already have COVID-19, the statement said citing recent studies.

This is Switzerland's second contract with the British pharmaceutical company to reserve the product, which has not yet received authorisation but may be used to treat patients while the authorisation procedure is ongoing, the government added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Rachel More

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.