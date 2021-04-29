Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsSwitzerland's Lonza to boost production for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters
3 minutes read

The logo of Swiss contract drug maker Lonza is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Contract drug manufacturer Lonza (LONN.S) plans to double Swiss production capacity for Moderna's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine, helping the U.S. drugmaker boost total output to as many as 3 billion doses in 2022. L1N2ML2XZ

The deal, an extension of a 10-year pact announced in May 2020, foreseesthree further production lines at Lonza's site in Visp, Switzerland, in addition the three built since last year. Moderna's vote of confidence in Lonza will also increase pressure on the Swiss company to find qualified workers to run operations making the U.S. company's complex mRNA vaccine.

Moderna has warned its vaccine deliveries in the second quarter to countries including Britain and Canada will miss original targets, saying "the trajectory of manufacturing ramp-up" that includes Lonza's plants led to a shortfall. read more

Lonza, which is now recruiting for workers in Switzerland and abroad, said that it will take lessons from getting its earlier production lines staffed and into operation to help speed commissioning of the new facilities expected to start production in the earlier part of 2022.

"Recruitment for the additional production lines has already commenced," Lonza said. "The company has taken learnings from its previous ramp-up of Moderna drug substance production lines in Visp, and is confident that it can accelerate the operationalization of the new facilities."

Each production line has capacity to make ingredients for roughly 100 million doses annually, so this expansion would bring Lonza's total capacity to 600 million doses. Lonza did not give a value for the extension with Moderna, but it has said each line it built starting in 2020 cost around 70 million Swiss francs ($77 million), and required 60-70 employees to staff.

($1 = 0.9096 Swiss francs)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 6:17 AM UTCIndia's coronavirus infections cross 18 million

India reported on Thursday a record rise in coronavirus cases and deaths over the last 24 hours, with its overall caseload rising above 18 million.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsModerna boosting COVID-19 vaccine capacity, targets up to 3 billion shots in 2022
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWhat you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. to send more than $100 mln in COVID supplies to India
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsAustralia to investigate two deaths for possible links to COVID-19 vaccine