AstraZeneca shots have good risk-benefit profile for over 60s, says EMA official

The head of the EU drug regulator's COVID-19 task force said on Sunday that AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) coronavirus vaccine had a favourable risk-benefit profile for all age groups and particularly for those aged over 60.