Taiwan reports first H5N1 bird flu outbreak on farm, WOAH says















PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan has reported a first farm-level outbreak of the severe H5N1 strain of avian influenza, or bird flu, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Friday.

The virus killed 214 ducks, with the rest of the flock of over 5,000 birds slaughtered, WOAH said, citing a report from the Taiwanese authorities.

Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky











