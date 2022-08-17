1 minute read
Takeda's dengue vaccine expected to be approved in Indonesia soon -Nikkei
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co's (4502.T) experimental vaccine for dengue fever is expected to be approved in Indonesia soon, Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday.
The company aims to sell the vaccine in about 30 countries and generate sales of $1.6 billion, the Nikkei said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Rocky Swift; editing by Jason Neely
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.