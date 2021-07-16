Target removes J&J sunscreens from stores, website

July 16 (Reuters) - Target Corp (TGT.N) said on Friday it has removed Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) Neutrogena aerosol sunscreen products from its stores and website after the pharmaceutical company said it had detected a cancer-causing chemical in some samples.

Pharmacy chains CVS Health Corp (CVS.N), Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O) and retailer Walmart Inc (WMT.N) have also pulled J&J's sunscreen off their shelves. read more

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.