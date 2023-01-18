Teladoc Health cuts 6% of workforce
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC.N) said on Wednesday it has removed redundant roles and cut about 6% or 300 jobs from its non-clinician global workforce.
These job cuts resulted from the combined implementation of the telehealth company's restructuring plans and previously announced cost-saving measures, some of which were implemented in the fourth quarter of 2022.
The restructuring has also resulted in a reduction of office spaces in certain markets, but the company does not expect the quarterly cost-saving actions to have a material impact on its annual financial results.
