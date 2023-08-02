Teva Pharm CEO: Not too late to launch Humira biosimilar in 2024

The logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is seen in Tel Aviv, Israel February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

JERUSALEM, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.TA), will still pursue launching a biosimilar for arthritis drug Humira next year despite a crowded marketplace, chief executive Richard Francis said on Wednesday.

Francis said its Iceland production site still needs to pass an inspection before it gets U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval, likely in the first half of 2024.

Eight companies have launched biosimilar versions of AbbVie's (ABBV.N) Humira.

"Will the opportunity be lost by next year? I don't know. I doubt it. It'll be less than if we launched this year. But I still see it as an opportunity," Francis told Reuters after Teva issued second-quarter results.

"I do see it's worth the effort for 2024."

Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Caroline Humer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.