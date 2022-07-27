Teva Pharm CEO says opioid settlement proposal to be finalized in a few weeks

JERUSALEM, July 27 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.TA) expects to finalise a proposal for a $4.35 billion settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits over the drugmaker's alleged role in the U.S. opioid epidemic in the next few weeks, its CEO said on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Kare Schultz, in a conference call with analysts, also unveiled a new five-year strategic growth plan for Teva , which has been hobbled by massive debt, a weak U.S. generics drug market and competition to its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone.

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Jan Harvey

