Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Teva halts output California drug plant after FDA inspection

The logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is seen in Tel Aviv, Israel February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.TA) has temporarily halted drug production at its Irvine plant in California to address issues raised by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after a recent inspection, the company said on Monday.

Israel-based Teva did not specify what issues were raised by the FDA.

Teva said the plant received an FDA Form 483, which lists observations of issues that could lead to potential FDA rule violations.

"We have carefully reviewed the 483 and are taking extensive actions to ensure the agency’s observations are fully addressed," Teva told Reuters.

"As a precautionary measure, we temporarily stopped the manufacture of products from the Irvine facility while we conduct a thorough review."

Teva said all its facilities have strict and comprehensive quality protocols in place and as part of the work it was doing in response to the recent FDA inspection, "we will further enhance our efforts to ensure that we meet or exceed all regulatory requirements."

It noted that in an effort to minimise impact on patients, it was working with the FDA Drug Shortage Staff and FDA Office of Manufacturing Quality while it conducts its review.

"We will ensure that the agency and relevant customers are aware of our progress as we move forward," Teva said.

Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Jason Neely and David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

