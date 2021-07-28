Teva Q2 profit up, sees lower sales for 2021

The logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is seen during a news conference hold by its CEO, Kare Schultz, to discuss the company's 2019 outlooks in Tel Aviv, Israel February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

JERUSALEM, July 28 (Reuters) - Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.TA) reported a smaller-than-expected rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday but reaffirmed earnings guidance for the year despite saying that the COVID-19 pandemic could hurt sales.

The world's largest generic drugmaker was optimistic it could reach a settlement this year in the United States regarding lawsuits over its role in the nationwide opioid epidemic, said CEO Kare Schultz.

Teva said it expects revenue of $16-$16.4 billion for the year, versus a previous estimate of $16.4-$16.8 billion, but kept its EPS forecast of $2.50-$2.70.

"Due to the effects of the pandemic, we have lowered our 2021 revenue outlook, while reaffirming our earnings and cash flow guidance," Schultz said.

The company, he said, had been cautious on overall spending this year due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus crisis, so it was able to protect the bottom line.

Teva earned 59 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the April-June period, up from 55 cents a share a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue was $3.91 billion, an increase of 1% or a decrease of 2% in local currency terms from the previous year, the company said, citing lower sales in North America. Teva saw growth in its two main branded drugs, Huntington's disease treatment Austedo and migraine product Ajovy.

Analysts had forecast Teva would earn 63 cents a share ex-items on revenue of $4.06 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Teva, along with other drugmakers, has been accused of misleadingly marketing their pain medicines as safe, fueling the overuse of opioids in the United States.

Asked about a possible settlement on the opioid cases, Schultz told analysts that the company has been in an ongoing dialogue with the Attorney General and the plaintiff lawyers.

"We are optimistic that we can reach a settlement during the coming year. We think that the court cases that are ongoing right now give a good incentive to all parties to reach a settlement and we think a settlement will be to the benefit of all the Americans that suffer from substance abuse," he said.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch in Jerusalem and Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

