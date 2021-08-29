Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas

2 minute read

A woman gets vaccinated at the Central Vaccination Center as Thailand opens walk-in for first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccination scheme for elders, people with a minimum weight of 100 kilograms and pregnant women amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Thailand will allow some domestic flights to and from Bangkok and other high risk areas for COVID-19 to resume from Sept. 1, the country's aviation authority said Sunday, to help boost economic activity.

The announcement follows the easing of tough restrictions in 29 high-risk provinces from next month, including allowing more provincial travel and the reopening of shopping malls, as the government tries to revive a struggling economy hit by the outbreak. read more

Local fights can fly at up to 75% capacity and passengers will have to follow travel conditions at destinations such as presenting proof of vaccinations and COVID-19 testing results, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said in a statement.

Flights related to areas under a tourism reopening scheme will also be allowed, it said.

Airlines, including Asia Aviation (AAV.BK) and Bangkok Airways (BA.BK), have announced the resumption of some local flights from next week.

The relaxed curbs come as Thailand's biggest wave of infections shows some signs of easing after a daily record high of more than 23,000 new cases earlier this month amid an outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

On Sunday, it reported 16,536 new cases and 264 deaths.

While new cases remain high, they are likely to drop further as authorities ramp up vaccinations, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Sunday.

The government expects to have 140 million doses of vaccines this year, he said.

Thailand started its mass vaccination drive in June, but so far only about 11% of its more than 66 million population has been fully vaccinated.

Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Panarat Thepgumpanat and Satawasin Staporncharnchai, Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 10:42 AM UTC

Australia's COVID-19 cases hit new record as 'reopening' debate heats up

Australia logged a record 1,323 local COVID-19 cases on Sunday as debate rages on whether the country should start living with the virus in the community, after initially being successful with suppressing coronavirus.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
India's new COVID-19 cases rise by 45,083
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Japan eyes mixed use of COVID-19 shots to speed vaccine rollout
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
German region plans tougher restrictions for unvaccinated