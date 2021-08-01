Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Thailand extends stricter COVID-19 measures until end-August

Beds are seen as the Thai government prepares to convert an air cargo warehouse into a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) field hospital at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/Files

BANGKOK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Thailand on Sunday extended tighter containment measures in the capital and high-risk provinces until the end of August, government sources said, to slow the spread of COVID-19 as the country deals with its biggest outbreak to date.

The restrictions, including travel curbs, mall closures and curfews, will be expanded to 29 provinces from 13, the sources told Reuters. read more

Restaurants in shopping malls will be allowed to open only for deliveries.

