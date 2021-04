Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are pictured in a General practitioners practice in Berlin, Germany, April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Thailand is negotiating to buy five to 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and BioNTech, the country's prime minister said on Tuesday.

The doses are expected to be delivered between July and the end of the year, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters.

