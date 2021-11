Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen at a convention hall in the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/file photo

BANGKOK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Thailand on Tuesday ordered another 30 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, a government spokesman said.

The order is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of next year, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said.

Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Chayut Setboonsarng Editing by Ed Davies

