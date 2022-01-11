Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Thailand says detects African swine fever in sample at slaughterhouse
1 minute read
BANGKOK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Thailand has detected African swine fever in a surface swab sample collected at a slaughterhouse in Nakhon Pathom province, Sorravis Thaneto, Director General at the Department of Livestock Development, told a news conference on Tuesday.
The detection marks Thailand's first official confirmation of the disease.
Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat Editing by Ed Davies
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.