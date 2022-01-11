Thailand says detects African swine fever in sample at slaughterhouse

Vendors sell pork at their stall inside a market in Bangkok, Thailand, January 10, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Thailand has detected African swine fever in a surface swab sample collected at a slaughterhouse in Nakhon Pathom province, Sorravis Thaneto, Director General at the Department of Livestock Development, told a news conference on Tuesday.

The detection marks Thailand's first official confirmation of the disease.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.