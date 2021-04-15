People carrying a box from ThermoFisher Scientific, a company that produces coronavirus tests, walk outside Downing Street, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Medical device maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO.N) said on Thursday it would acquire contract researcher PPD Inc (PPD.O) for $17.4 billion as it looks to add more muscle to its pharmaceutical services business.

Thermo Fisher, the world's largest maker of scientific instruments, will pay $47.50 per share - a premium of less than 4% to PPD's Thursday closing price of $45.80 per share. Thermo Fisher shares closed at $494.38.

Over the past few years, Thermo Fisher has doubled down on boosting its pharma service business that provides raw material for new treatments and clinical trial services with acquisitions of gene and cell therapy maker Brammer Bio and Patheon, a Dutch manufacturer of drugs for clinical trials.

The PPD deal is expected to add $1.40 to Thermo Fisher's adjusted earnings per share in the first 12 months after its close, expected by the end of 2021, Thermo Fisher said.

PPD, which went public last year, helps companies in the drug development process through preclinical consulting, designing and conducting clinical trials. It was hired by Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) to oversee its COVID-19 trial sites.

The deal should also help PPD win more work as the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the need for key suppliers for drugmakers, said Cowen analyst Doug Schenkel. Thermo Fisher already supplies drug ingredients to many in the pharma and biotech industry.

Contract research organizations, which were hurt last year after clinical trials were disrupted due to the pandemic, have seen a resurgence in demand as drugmakers and governments invest in newer treatments.

"There is an enormous backlog within PPD's book of business on all of those normal trials that are coming back online that somehow were affected by the pandemic," Thermo Fisher Chief Executive Officer Marc Casper told Reuters in an interviewon Thursday.

"The funding environment [for clinical research] around the world is very strong and the market growth here is very good and we're super well-positioned to capitalize on it," he added.

