May 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the first test to detect women with risk of severe preeclampsia, a leading cause of pregnancy-related illness and death in the United States, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO.N) said on Friday.

