Tilray reports 20% jump in revenue on higher demand

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) reported a 20% jump in second-quarter revenue on Monday, as the Canadian pot producer benefited from higher demand for cannabis and related products.

Pandemic-induced lockdowns have lifted demand for cannabis-related products from homebound customers, while the new marijuana sector-friendly policy changes including access to federal banking has sparked optimism among investors.

The world's largest cannabis producer by sales said its revenue rose to $155 million in the quarter ended Nov. 30 from $129 million a year earlier.

The company posted a net income of $6 million in the quarter, compared with a loss of $89 million a year earlier.

Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Shinjini Ganguli

