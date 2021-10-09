Skip to main content

Tokyo daily coronavirus cases fall to one-year low 82

Women wearing protective masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walk on a stair bearing a slogan cheering Japanese team during Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, August 7, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Tokyo's government said on Saturday that new daily infections of COVID-19 in the Japanese capital declined to 82, the lowest since Oct. 19 last year.

Cases have been on the decline since peaking at more than 5,000 a day in August in a wave driven by the highly infectious Delta variant. Tokyo and much of Japan last week exited a state of emergency that had lasted for almost six months.

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by William Mallard

