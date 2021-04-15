Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsTop German health official says need to break third COVID-19 wave now
Germany's top public health official urged policymakers on Thursday to take tough action urgently to try and contain a third wave of the coronavirus.
"The situation in the hospitals is coming to a head, in some cases dramatically," RKI President Lothar Wieler told a weekly news conference, adding the situation will be worse than during the second wave.
