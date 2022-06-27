AstraZeneca gets EU backing for targeted breast cancer therapies

The logo for AstraZeneca is seen outside its North America headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski/File Photo

June 27 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said on Monday two of its existing therapies were recommended for treating patients with some forms of high-risk breast cancers in the European Union, in a boost to the company's oncology portfolio.

Lynparza, a cancer drug developed jointly with U.S.-based Merck (MRK.N), was backed for standalone use or in combination with endocrine therapy in adults with a form of genetically mutated early-stage breast cancer. read more

The drug, which has received a similar recommendation in the United States in March, is a key asset for AstraZeneca. It was recommended in patients with low-to-normal levels of a protein known as HER2 that is the target of several new therapies.

Enhertu, developed jointly with Japan's Daiichi Sankyo (4568.T), was the other drug that was endorsed by the European Medicines Agency for treating an aggressive form of breast cancer characterised by a high rate of HER2.

Enhertu is seen as a major growth driver for AstraZeneca, with some analysts expecting peaks sales of $10 billion. The drug is also expected to be cleared for patients with low levels of HER2 this month after the recent success of a trial. read more

