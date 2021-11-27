Two cases of coronavirus Omicron variant detected in Britain

People wear protective masks as they walk through the city centre, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manchester, Britain, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Two cases of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in Britain, health minister Sajid Javid said on Saturday.

"Late last night I was contacted by the UK Health Security Agency. I was informed that they have detected two cases of this new variant, Omicron, in the United Kingdom. One in Chelmsford, the other in Nottingham," he said in a broadcast clip.

Reporting by Costas Pitas Editing by Mark Heinrich

