Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Two foreign athletes test positive for COVID-19 in run-up to Beijing Winter Olympics
1 minute read
BEIJING, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Two foreign athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 during test events for the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, Huang Chun, an official of the Games organising committee, said on Friday.
Both are lugers of the same nationality and have been transferred to quarantine hotels, he told a news briefing in the Chinese capital.
Reporting by Thomas Suen and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.