In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed - sources

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), speaks during a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Summary US seen reversing previous stance on funding

Brazil among remaining critics of budget reforms

WHO plans major reforms in wake of COVID

Talks set to conclude ahead of May assembly

GENEVA/BRUSSELS, March 16 (Reuters) - Negotiations on boosting the World Health Organization's budget to help it prepare for future pandemics made mixed progress last week, with Washington withdrawing criticism but other donors voicing opposition, sources involved in the talks told Reuters.

The overhaul of funding is seen as critical to retooling the 74-year-old U.N. body to face future health challenges and is a top priority for director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as he seeks a second term.

In closed-door talks between donors on March 10-11, major donor the United States expressed a willingness to raise mandatory contributions from 2024 if certain criteria such as better budget transparency are met, three sources told Reuters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

That represents a key reversal from its previous position where it had raised doubts about a plan under which mandatory fees would rise to account for half the agency's $2 billion core budget by the biennium 2028-2029, compared to less than 20% now. read more

"They (Washington) said they were ready to consider an increase. That was very positive," one of the three sources taking part in the talks said.

The sources declined to be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media due to the confidentiality of the talks.

Japan, another country that voiced opposition in the past, had also softened its stance, one of the sources said.

However, large Latin American countries expressed reservations, including Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, saying that the hikes would be too costly, the same sources told Reuters.

A spokesperson for Colombia's health ministry confirmed that its delegation had opposed the increase.

Authorities in Brazil and Mexico were not available for comment. Even though they collectively account for less than 5% of contributions in mandatory fees, they could still block the reform which needs to be approved by all WHO members.

The WHO declined to comment on closed meetings between member states. Japan declined to comment while discussions are ongoing and the White House declined to comment.

LESS AMBITIOUS REFORM?

Proponents of the budget reforms say the current system is unworkable because it relies heavily on voluntary, inflexible donations which cannot be reallocated to other programmes, even in an emergency like the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are one aspect of several reform efforts designed to equip the body to fight future pathogens. read more

The United States has historically been the biggest WHO donor but had been gradually supplanted by Germany over the past two years due to cuts to voluntary contributions under former President Donald Trump, who accused the body of being too close to China. read more

Washington remains however the main donor in terms of assessed contributions, or membership fees, with $115 million per year, 22% of the total.

The Biden administration brought Washington back to the body and vowed more funding, but its support for a pandemic fund hosted by the World Bank has stirred doubts.

The three sources said that Washington had not yet committed to an exact funding increase.

Under the original proposal for a 50% increase, U.S. mandatory fees for the body would rise to about $240 million a year by 2029.

One of the sources said that the funding revision might be reduced to around 30%-40% with gradual rises extended until 2031 to convince hesitant countries. The next funding talks are expected next month with donors aiming to fix recommendations for the WHO's decision-making body in May.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Additional reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb in Bogota, Dave Graham in Mexico City, Jeff Mason in Washington, Anthony Boadle in Brasilia, Rocky Swift in Tokyo; Editing by Josephine Mason and Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.