UAE announces first case of monkeypox in the country

Test tubes labelled "Monkeypox virus positive and negative" are seen in this illustration taken May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

May 24 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates announced on Tuesday the first case of monkeypox detected in the country, state news agency WAM reported, citing the health ministry.

The virus was detected in a 29-year-old woman visiting the Gulf country from West Africa.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy, Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.