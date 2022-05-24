1 minute read
UAE announces first case of monkeypox in the country
May 24 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates announced on Tuesday the first case of monkeypox detected in the country, state news agency WAM reported, citing the health ministry.
The virus was detected in a 29-year-old woman visiting the Gulf country from West Africa.
