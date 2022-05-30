UAE reports three more monkeypox cases

Test tubes labelled "Monkeypox virus positive" are seen in this illustration taken May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

DUBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates recorded three more cases of monkeypox, the health ministry said on Monday, nearly a week after announcing the Gulf state's first case of the virus.

The ministry did not reveal any details about the individuals infected. The first case was a 29-year-old woman visiting the country from West Africa.

