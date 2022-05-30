UAE reports three more monkeypox cases
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
DUBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates recorded three more cases of monkeypox, the health ministry said on Monday, nearly a week after announcing the Gulf state's first case of the virus.
The ministry did not reveal any details about the individuals infected. The first case was a 29-year-old woman visiting the country from West Africa.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.