Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

UK to demand vaccination proof for clubs, big crowd events, Johnson says

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks on Downing Street in London, Britain, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that he would make proof of double vaccination a condition of entry to nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gathered from the end of September.

"I can serve notice now that by the end of September when all over 18s will have had their chance to be double jabbed, we're planning to make full vaccination the condition of entry to nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather," Johnson said.

"Proof of a negative test will no longer be enough."

Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by Guy Faulconbridge. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

