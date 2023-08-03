UK drugmaker Hikma raises annual outlook for generics arm

Companies Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Follow

Aug 3 (Reuters) - British drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK.L) on Thursday raised annual revenue and margin forecast for its generics business after reporting a 35% jump in core operating profit.

Its generics business is now expected to post revenue growth of close to 30%, up from its prior forecast of around 20%, and core operating margin to be between 18% and 20%, up from 16% to 18%.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.