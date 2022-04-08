UK health club evacuated due to high levels of chemical fumes

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - British firefighters were called to a health club in London's Canary Wharf financial district after a mix of chemicals caused high levels of fumes and vapours, with 900 people being evacuated.

"Crews have carried out a sweep of the building and found elevated readings," Station Commander Dave Hill said. "Firefighters have ventilated the building and are monitoring the levels of fumes".

Reporting by William James; writing by Kate Holton

