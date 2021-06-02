Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United Kingdom

UK health minister confirms talks with AstraZeneca over new variant vaccines

Reuters
1 minute read
1/2

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaks at a coronavirus media briefing at Downing Street in London, Britain May 27, 2021. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Britain is in talks with Oxford and AstraZeneca (AZN.L) for additional doses of their COVID-19 vaccine that has been changed to better target the "beta" coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa, health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.

"We've started commercial negotiations with AstraZeneca to secure a variant vaccine: future supplies of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine that have been adapted to tackle the B.1.351 variant first identified in South Africa," Hancock said in a speech at Oxford University. read more

United Kingdom

