Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United KingdomUK health minister should have been fired for lying - PM Johnson's ex-adviser

Reuters
2 minute read

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock walks on Downing Street, in London, Britain May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Britain's health minister Matt Hancock should have been fired for lying in government meetings on COVID-19, Prime Minster Boris Johnson's former top adviser Dominic Cummings said on Wednesday.

"I think that the Secretary of State for Health (Hancock), should have been fired for at least 15, 20 things including lying to everybody in multiple occasions in meeting after meeting in the cabinet room and publicly," Cummings told a parliamentary committee.

Asked for an example, Cummings said Hancock had said that all patients got the treatment they needed during the first peak of the virus. Cummings said that was contrary to briefings from the government's health experts, who had said some patients had not received necessary treatment.

He also said Hancock had told ministers that the supply of personal protective equipment was under control in April, but that had later proved not been the case. Cummings also said the country's top civil servant had told him he had lost confidence in Hancock's honesty.

Neither Hancock's department or his adviser immediately commented.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 11:40 AM UTCUK's Johnson dismissed COVID-19 as a 'scare story', ex-chief adviser says

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the British state failed to appreciate the deadly threat from the novel coronavirus as it raced across the world in early 2020 and were disastrously slow to impose a lockdown, his former adviser said on Wednesday.

United KingdomBritain's M&S expects profit recovery after 88% slump
United KingdomUK PM Johnson rejects COVID-19 criticism by former aide
United KingdomStrong earnings, Vectura boost British midcaps
United KingdomRefinitiv boss Craig to leave parent LSEG at end of year