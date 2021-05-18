Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsUK PM Johnson: No conclusive evidence to delay reopening yet

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday there was currently no conclusive evidence to cause a delay to plans to remove coronavirus restrictions in England next month.

"I don't see anything conclusive at the moment to say that we need to deviate from the roadmap," Johnson told reporters.

"We've got to be cautious, and we're keeping everything under very close observation - we'll know a lot more in a few days time."

