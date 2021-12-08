UK PM Johnson: Omicron is spreading much faster than any other COVID variant

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate at Parliament in London, Britain, December 8, 2021, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Omicron is spreading faster than any other coronavirus variant seen so far, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday as he urged people to get booster vaccines.

"We now have, in the Omicron variant, a variant that is spreading much faster than any variant that we've seen before and that is what we need... to focus on," Johnson told lawmakers.

"That is why I ask everybody to go and get their booster jab as soon as they're called forward."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by James Davey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.