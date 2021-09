An NHS worker stands next to a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mobile testing unit in Tower Hamlets, London, Britain, May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded a further 191 daily deaths from COVID-19 and 38,975 new cases on Wednesday, official data showed.

Infection numbers in the last seven days are up 15.3% on the week before, and the weekly death count is up 26.1%.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by William James

