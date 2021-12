UK records 59,610 new COVID cases, highest since January

A COVID marshal patrols, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bournemouth, Britain, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Britain reported 59,610 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest figure since early January, as it faces what Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called a "tidal wave" on infections from the Omicron variant, official data showed.

The number of new infections is the fifth highest recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic in March last year.

The figures also showed there had been 150 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

The number of patients being admitted to hospital between Dec. 4 and 10 was also up 10% compared with the previous seven days, with 5,925 people being hospitalised.

Reporting by Michael Holden, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

