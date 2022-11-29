UK regulator says reactions in eye from Sanofi drug must be quickly reviewed















Nov 29 (Reuters) - Britain's medicines regulator said on Tuesday that any new or worsening reactions in patients' eyes arising from use of Sanofi's (SASY.PA) best-selling drug Dupixent should be promptly reviewed by healthcare professionals.

The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said most ocular reactions seen with the drug are mild and can be managed.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.