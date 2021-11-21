UK reports 40,004 new COVID-19 cases, 61 deaths - daily data

People walk past a sign encouraging the public to get their coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine doses in Manchester, Britain, October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom reported 40,004 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the seven-day total to 287,205, a 9.4% rise over the previous seven-day period, official daily data showed.

The data also showed 61 new deaths from the virus, as measured in deaths within 28 days of a positive test, were reported on Sunday, raising the seven-day toll to 1,029, a 5.9% drop compared with the previous seven days.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.