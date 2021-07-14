UK reports 42,302 COVID cases, highest since Jan. 15

Nurses react as they treat a COVID-19 patient in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at Milton Keynes University Hospital, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom reported a further 42,302 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest daily increase since Jan. 15, and 49 deaths, official data showed.

Britain's cases have been rising since late May, although death figures have remained much lower than previous waves. Wednesday's figure of 42,302 compared with the 36,660 reported on Tuesday.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by William James

