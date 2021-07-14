Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

UK reports 42,302 COVID cases, highest since Jan. 15

1 minute read

Nurses react as they treat a COVID-19 patient in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at Milton Keynes University Hospital, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom reported a further 42,302 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest daily increase since Jan. 15, and 49 deaths, official data showed.

Britain's cases have been rising since late May, although death figures have remained much lower than previous waves. Wednesday's figure of 42,302 compared with the 36,660 reported on Tuesday.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 1:47 PM UTCEU undecided on mix-and-match, boosters for COVID-19 shots

Europe's drug regulator on Wednesday refrained from making any recommendations on mixing shots of COVID-19 vaccines from different drugmakers and said it was too early to confirm if and when an additional booster dose would be needed.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsMyanmar sees record coronavirus deaths and infections
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. drug overdose deaths rise 30% to record during pandemic
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsGuests leave Singapore cruise after nearly 3,000 confined onboard over COVID-19 case
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEU regulator reviewing Moderna COVID shot for auto-immune blood condition