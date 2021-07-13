Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
UK reports 50 COVID-19 deaths, highest since April
LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday reported 50 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, the highest level since April as the government prepares to remove almost all coronavirus restrictions in England from next week.
An additional 36,660 cases were registered, according to official data.
Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by William James
