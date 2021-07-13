UK reports 50 COVID-19 deaths, highest since April

A man wearing a protective suit works at a cemetery in Chislehurst, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, on the outskirts of London, Britain January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday reported 50 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, the highest level since April as the government prepares to remove almost all coronavirus restrictions in England from next week.

An additional 36,660 cases were registered, according to official data.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by William James

