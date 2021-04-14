Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Britain reported 2,491 new COVID cases on Wednesday, government data showed, up slightly from 2,472 on Tuesday.

A further 38 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, meaning there were 234 deaths between April 8 and 14, an increase of 9.3% compared with the previous seven days.

A total of 32.37 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus and 8.17 million people had received a second dose.

