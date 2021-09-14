Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

UK says will give COVID booster vaccines to over 50s

1 minute read

Members of staff prepare to administer injections of a COVID-19 vaccine at a NHS mass coronavirus vaccination centre at the Millennium Point centre in Birmingham, Britain January 11, 2021. Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - British officials on Tuesday recommended that COVID-19 boosters be given to all vulnerable people and those aged over 50 six months after their second dose, paving the way for a broad revaccination programme this winter.

Britain's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said its preference was that the Pfizer vaccine was used for the booster dose, or alternatively a half-dose of a Moderna shot.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 11:36 AM UTC

Dutch expected to ease COVID-19 measures, introduce 'corona' pass

The Dutch government is expected to ease COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday, mirroring other countries in Europe, and introduce a "corona" pass, showing proof of vaccinations, that will allow eating out and admission to cultural events.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
New Zealand looks to boost COVID-19 vaccinations as new cases ease
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Indian study finds big drop in COVID antibodies within four months of vaccination
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Sydney COVID-19 infections ease, but unclear if they have peaked
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Factbox: Britain and neighbours set out paths for coping with COVID-19