UK seven-day COVID-19 infections down nearly 27% on week before

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom reported 51,899 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, leaving the seven-day tally down by 26.6% on the previous week.

It reported 183 deaths of people who had tested positive for the disease within the previous 28 days. The seven-day total for deaths was down 25.6% on the week before.

Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Alistair Smout

