Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

UK and South Korea agree COVID-19 vaccine swap deal

1 minute read

Nurse Grenda Mzizi prepares a dose of Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Pharmacy 4 U, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Blackburn, Britain, May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Britain and South Korea have agreed to swap over 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with each other, with the UK sending a first batch of Pfizer shots in the coming weeks and Korea returning the same volume by the end of the year.

Britain said it would send Pfizer doses which it does not immediately need, so they can be used more quickly in South Korea.

"By working closely with our friends in South Korea, this vaccine swap will maximise their rollout speed without having an impact on the UK's vaccine programme," health minister Sajid Javid said in a statement.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · September 21, 2021 · 11:35 PM UTC

U.S. to donate an additional 500 mln COVID-19 vaccines

The United States plans to donate an additional 500 million COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE to nations around the world, lifting the total the country is sharing to more than 1 billion doses, according to a source familiar with the plans.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
India to target children for COVID-19 vaccine from Oct -sources
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
EXCLUSIVE Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
J&J says second shot boosts protection for moderate-severe COVID-19 to 94%
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
New Zealand says it may not get to zero COVID-19 cases again