Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, for a bilateral meeting at the G7 foreign ministers meeting in London, Britain May 4, 2021. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed on the need for a global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to end the pandemic, Downing Street said on Tuesday after the pair met in London.

"The Prime Minister and Secretary Blinken agreed that the global roll out of vaccines will be key to defeating the coronavirus pandemic," Johnson's office said in a statement.

"They underlined the importance of G7 work in this area, including efforts to increase international manufacturing capability."

