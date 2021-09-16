Ukraine's daily COVID-19 deaths exceeds 100 first time since June

A medical worker wearing protective gear stands next to an ambulance outside a hospital for patients infected with COVID-19 in Kyiv, Ukraine, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

KYIV, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The number of daily coronavirus related deaths in Ukraine exceeded 100 over the past 24 hours for the first time since early June, when the country reported 118 deaths, the health ministry data showed on Thursday.

Ukraine reported 101 death on Sept. 16 while the number of new infections rose to 5,744 from 4,640 a day earlier.

The number of new COVID-19 cases has been growing over the past few weeks and the government has already announced that it will tighten lockdown restrictions in the near future. read more

Ukraine lifted lockdown restrictions as cases dropped over the summer but could impose a nationwide "yellow" code, which restricts mass events and limits the occupancy rates of gyms, cinemas and other venues.

Ukraine, with a population of 41 million, has been among the European countries most affected by the pandemic, with around 2.33 million COVID-19 cases and 54,651 deaths as of Sept 16.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Alex Richardson

